آخر تحديث: السبت، 09 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:44:31ص
26 شهيداً وجريحاً بسلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
استشهد وجرح 26 مواطناً جراء سلسلة غارات شنها طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
رئيس كوريا الشمالية : لا توجد دولة اسمها (إسرائيل) حتى تصبح القدس عاصمة لها
أعرب رئيس كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون عن رفضه قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب اعتبار مدينة القدس المحتلة عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني.
إرتفاع أسعار الذهب الى قرابة الـ 1269 دولار للاوقية
إرتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاربعاء من أدنى مستوى في شهرين في ظل تراجع الدولار بفعل المخاوف المتعلقة بالتقدم في خطة إصلاح ضريبي أمريكية.
دوري أبطال أوروبا..ريال مدريد يفلت من فخ دورتموند بانتصار مقلق
فاز ريال مدريد الإسباني على ضيفه بوروسيا دورتموند الألماني بثلاثية لهدفين في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس بملعب "سانتياجو برنابيو" في ختام منافسات المجموعة الثامنة لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen condemns Saudi aggression air strike on its state TV, journalists killed
[09/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 9 (Saba) – Yemen's Information Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned an overnight Saudi aggression air strike on the country's state satellite television station that killed a number of journalists and bodyguards, in a statement obtained by Saba.

The ministry said the aggression airstrike came amid attempts to silence the Yemeni media from air broadcasting the Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni civilians since March 2015.

The ministry said the Saudi criminal attempt to attack media will not turn away the Yemeni media and people from doing their national duties in facing the aggression coalition states and revealing the truth to the whole world.


Zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
