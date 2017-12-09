Yemen condemns Saudi aggression air strike on its state TV, journalists killed [09/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 9 (Saba) – Yemen's Information Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned an overnight Saudi aggression air strike on the country's state satellite television station that killed a number of journalists and bodyguards, in a statement obtained by Saba.



The ministry said the aggression airstrike came amid attempts to silence the Yemeni media from air broadcasting the Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni civilians since March 2015.



The ministry said the Saudi criminal attempt to attack media will not turn away the Yemeni media and people from doing their national duties in facing the aggression coalition states and revealing the truth to the whole world.





