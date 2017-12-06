Child killed, 13 citizens injured in US-Saudi air raid on Hajjah [06/ديسمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Dec. 06 (Saba) – A little girl was killed and 13 citizens were wounded due to an airstrike launched by US-Saudi aggression air force on Mabyan district of Hajjah province on Wednesday.



An official at the joint operations room told Saba that the aggression air force waged a raid on a citizen’s home in Shamsan area of Mayan district, killing an eight-years-old girl and injuring 13 civilians.



The airstrike destroyed the house and caused damages to the nearby houses, the official added.



He condemned the continuation of the aggression warplanes in targeting citizens and intensifying criminal airstrikes on different districts of the province.



