آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 06 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:03:23م
القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تواصل دك مواقع العدو ومصرع العشرات بعمليات نوعية
واصلت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية دك مواقع وتحصينات العدو، فيما لقي العشرات من جنود الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته مصرعهم في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية.
مسيرات في الضفة وغزة منددة بنية الرئيس الأمريكي الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني
شهدت مختلف المناطق والمدن الفلسطينية اليوم الأربعاء مسيرات وفعاليات منددة بنية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني وبنقل السفارة الأمريكية من تل أبيت إلى القدس المحتلة في خطابه المقرر مساء اليوم.
إرتفاع أسعار الذهب الى قرابة الـ 1269 دولار للاوقية
إرتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاربعاء من أدنى مستوى في شهرين في ظل تراجع الدولار بفعل المخاوف المتعلقة بالتقدم في خطة إصلاح ضريبي أمريكية.
الفيفا : العقوبات الأولمبية بحق روسيا لن تؤثر على بطولة كأس العالم 2018م
أكد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) أن العقوبات الأولمبية التي فرضت بحق روسيا لن تؤثر على بطولة كأس العالم 2018م لكرة القدم، التي تحتضنها 11 مدينة روسية.
الخارجية الروسية: الاستخبارات الأمريكية تمارس الضغوط على الصحفيين الروس  
الجبهة الثقافية تؤكد أن التصدي للعدوان أولوية لا يمكن التفريط بها
وقفتان بمديريات يريم والقطاع الأوسط بإب للتأكيد على وحدة الصف الوطني
مناقشة الأوضاع بمديرية الشعر بإب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Child killed, 13 citizens injured in US-Saudi air raid on Hajjah
[06/ديسمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Dec. 06 (Saba) – A little girl was killed and 13 citizens were wounded due to an airstrike launched by US-Saudi aggression air force on Mabyan district of Hajjah province on Wednesday.

An official at the joint operations room told Saba that the aggression air force waged a raid on a citizen’s home in Shamsan area of Mayan district, killing an eight-years-old girl and injuring 13 civilians.

The airstrike destroyed the house and caused damages to the nearby houses, the official added.

He condemned the continuation of the aggression warplanes in targeting citizens and intensifying criminal airstrikes on different districts of the province.

BA

Saba
الجبهة الثقافية تؤكد أن التصدي للعدوان أولوية لا يمكن التفريط بها
[06/ديسمبر/2017]
إصابة مواطن بجروح جراء القصف الصاروخي على رازح بصعدة
[06/ديسمبر/2017]
إصابة أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت محطة وقود بالمخا
[06/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 60 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد طفلة وإصابة 13 مواطناً بغارة لطيران العدوان على مديرية مبين في حجة
[06/ديسمبر/2017]
