Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [06/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec. 06 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a Katyusha missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Hazm district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The attack left losses in the mercenaries’ ranks, the official said, noting that ambulances rushed to the targeted place.



On another hand, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Tabba al-Baidha and west of Al-Salan Camp in al-Maslob district, achieving direct hits.



The official added that the artillery also bombarded a group of mercenaries and their vehicles in al-Ghail district, which caused a number of dead and wounded in their ranks.



