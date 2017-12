Saudi enemy launches over 12 airstrikes on Mocha [06/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec. 06 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets waged over 12 raids on Mocha district of Taiz province, a local official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said more than 12 airstrikes of the US-Saudi aggression targeted Yakhtul area in Mocha district.



Saba