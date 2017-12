Four US-Saudi airstrikes on capital Sana’a [06/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 06 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched four raids on the capital Sana’a, a local official told Saba on Wednesday.



The four airstrikes targeted Al-Komim neighborhood in central of the capital Sana’a , the official added without giving any details.



