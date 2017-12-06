Army fires 5 Zelzal-I missiles on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi [06/ديسمبر/2017]

MEDI, Dev. 06 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces fired five Zelzal-I missiles on gatherings of Saudi army mercenaries in south of Medi desert, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official confirmed that dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured and four military vehicles were destroyed during the attack on their locations in south of Medi desert.



The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled also the Saudi army mercenaries in the same area, the official added.





BA



Saba