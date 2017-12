Aggression kills, injures 18 civilians in Sana'a [04/ديسمبر/2017] SANA'A, Dec. 04 (Saba) – Around 18 civilians were killed or injured on Monday in the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Na'adh Market on Sanhan and Bani Bahlol district in Sana'a province.



A security official told Saba that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit the Market in the district, killing or injuring 18 civilians in an initial toll.



The official said that the death tolls could increase.



