Missile Force fires a cruise missile on a nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi [03/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA'A, Dec. 3 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces on Sunday fired a winged cruise missile toward a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.



An official at the missile force said that the missile targeted the al-Barakah nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi, that attack came after an successfully test of the missile at the end of last August.



The official said that the missile hit the reactor accurately.



It is noteworthy that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant comprises four nuclear reactors located in the western region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and overlooks the Arabian Gulf, about 53 km southwest of Ruwais city.





Najat

Saba