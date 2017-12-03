ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 03 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:27:12م
القوة الصاروخية تستهدف مفاعل براكة النووي في أبو ظبي بصاروخ مجنح نوع كروز
أعلنت القوة الصاروخية إطلاق صاروخ مجنح نوع كروز اليوم على مفاعل براكة النووي في أبوظبي بالإمارات.
نشطاء بريطانيون ينددون بالعدوان و الحصار على اليمن
نفذ نشطاء بريطانيون وقفتين احتجاجيتين في لندن وليفربول للتنديد بالعدوان والحصار على اليمن منذ أكثر من ألف يوم .
الأمم المتحدة تقدر تكلفة دعم المعوزين عالميا بنحو 5ر22 مليار دولار في 2018
أظهرت تقدريرات حديثة للأمم المتحدة ارتفاع تكلفة الدعم الضروري للمعوزين على مستوى العالم للعام المقبل إلى 5ر22 مليار دولار.
أتلتيك بيلباو الباسكي يستضيف ريال مدريد ضمن الدوري الاسباني لكرة القدم
يحل فريق ريال مدريد غداً السبت ضيفاً على الفريق الباسكي أتلتيك بيلباو وذلك ضمن مباريات المرحلة الـ 14 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Missile Force fires a cruise missile on a nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi
[03/ديسمبر/2017]
SANA'A, Dec. 3 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces on Sunday fired a winged cruise missile toward a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

An official at the missile force said that the missile targeted the al-Barakah nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi, that attack came after an successfully test of the missile at the end of last August.

The official said that the missile hit the reactor accurately.

It is noteworthy that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant comprises four nuclear reactors located in the western region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and overlooks the Arabian Gulf, about 53 km southwest of Ruwais city.


Najat
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
