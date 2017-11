Army fires katyusha on mercenaries' gatherings in Mareb [29/نوفمبر/2017] MAREB, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Wednesday fired a barrage of katyusha rockets on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Mareb province.



A military official told Saba that the missile attack hit the target accurately on the third military region in the city of Mareb, killing and injuring among the mercenaries.



HA



Saba