Army attacks mercenaries' sites in Nehm [29/نوفمبر/2017] MAREB, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday carried out a military operation attack on mercenaries' sites in Aidha al-Sharqeyah area in Nehm.



A military official told Saba that a number of the paid mercenaries were killed or injured in the military operation raid on their sites.



HA



