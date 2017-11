US-Saudi war aircrafts wage six raids on Hajjah [29/نوفمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched six raids on separated areas in Hajjah province, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



The hostile war jets waged an airstrike on Hiran district and five others on districts of Harad and Medi, the official elaborated.



BA



Saba