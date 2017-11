Hostile Saudi airstrikes target Nehm district [29/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi hostile warplanes waged four raids on Nehm district of Sana’ a province, a local official told Saba on Wednesday.



The enemy’s fighter jets launched two raids on Maswarah area and two others on al-Hawl area in Nehm, the official made it clear.



BA



Saba