Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [29/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched an attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Hameli Mountain and Thubab district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said the artillery force shelled the mercenaries’ gatherings in Alhan Mountain and others in separated areas in Thubab district.



The US-backed Saudi enemy warplanes waged a raid on north-east of Khalid Camp in Moza’ district, he added.



BA



Saba