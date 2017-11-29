ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:02:22م
مجلس النواب يهنئ الشعب اليمني بمناسبتي المولد النبوي والذكرى ألـ 50 للإستقلال
هنأ مجلس النواب في جلسته المنعقدة اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي، رئيس وأعضاء المجلس السياسي الأعلى ورئيس وأعضاء حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني ورئيس وأعضاء مجلس الشورى ورئيس وأعضاء مجلس القضاء الأعلى والمحكمة العليا وقادة الأحزاب والتنظيمات السياسية
جلسة طارئة لمجلس الامن حول كوريا الشمالية
يعقد مجلس الامن الدولي اليوم الاربعاء، اجتماعا طارئا حول كوريا الشمالية بطلب من الولايات المتحدة الاميركية، وكوريا الجنوبية واليابان، علما ان الاخيرة عضو غير دائم بمجلس الامن.
النفط يهبط وسط مخاوف بشأن تمديد خفض الإنتاج وزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات أمريكا
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء بفعل شكوك في أن منظمة أوبك وروسيا ستتفقان على تمديد تخفيضات إنتاج الخام الذي أخذته السوق بالفعل في اعتبارها، وبعد تقرير عن زيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية.
تعادل مخيب لريال مدريد
عبر ريال مدريد إلى دور الـ 16 من كأس ملك إسبانيا، رغم تعادله المخيب للآمال أمام ضيفه المتواضع فوينلابرادا من الدرجة الثالثة بنتيجة 2/2، في إياب دور الـ 32 من المسابقة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[29/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched an attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Hameli Mountain and Thubab district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The official said the artillery force shelled the mercenaries’ gatherings in Alhan Mountain and others in separated areas in Thubab district.

The US-backed Saudi enemy warplanes waged a raid on north-east of Khalid Camp in Moza’ district, he added.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
