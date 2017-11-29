Army shells reinforcements of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [29/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled reinforcements and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in districts of al-Ghail and al-Maslob in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



An artillery bombing of the army and popular forces targeted fortifications of the mercenaries in Tabbat al-Qannaseen and Showaq Valley in al-Ghail district, the official said.



He pointed out that the artillery demolished gatherings of mercenaries in al-Tabba al-Baidha’a an Waqz Valley in al-Maslob district, achieving direct injuries.



BA



Saba