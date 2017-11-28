ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 28 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:52:38م
مجلس النواب يستكمل إستعراضه لتقرير لجنة النقل والإتصالات
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله الإعتيادية للفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الإنعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي .
الرئيس الكيني أوهورو كينياتا يؤدي اليمين الدستورية وزعيم المعارضة يرفض
أدى الرئيس الكيني أوهورو كينياتا اليمين لفترة ولاية ثانية اليوم الثلاثاء، فيما أبلغ زعيم المعارضة رايلا أودينجا أنصاره بأداء اليمين رئيساً للبلاد في 12 ديسمبر .
وزير الطاقة: روسيا تتوقع بقاء إنتاج النفط مستقرا عند 550 مليون طن حتى 2035
اعلن وزير الطاقة الروسي الكسندر نوفاك ان بلاده تعتزم الإبقاء على إنتاجها النفطي مستقرا بشكل عام عند حوالي 550 مليون طن سنويا أو ما يوازي 11 مليون برميل يوميا حتى عام 2035.
مانشستر سيتي يتغلب على هيديرسفيلد 2 /1 ويعزز صدارته للدوري الانجليزي
واصل مانشستر سيتي انتصاراته في بطولة الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم، بعدما حقق انتصاره الثاني عشر في البطولة هذا الموسم والحادي عشر على التوالي، عقب فوزه الصعب 2 / 1 على مضيفه هيديرسفيلد تاون الليلة الماضية في المرحلة الثالثة عشر للمسابقة.
ناطق الجيش ينفى مزاعم العدو تخزين الجيش واللجان أسلحة في مساكن مدنية
وزير العدل يدعو إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في ذكرى المولد النبوي
مناقشة سير الأداء الأمني بمحافظة تعز
تدشين حملات نظافة في شوارع وأحياء مدن المحويت
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi soldiers in Najran
[28/نوفمبر/2017] NAJRAN, Nov. 28 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an attempt to move to al-Shurfah site in Najran.

A military official said to Saba that dozens of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries were also injured in the attempt.

The move to al-Shurfah was backed by the aggression Apache, the official said, adding that the army and popular forces repelled the attempt.

The official added that the army and popular forces targeted Nahuqah Control with Katyusha which caused the burning of the site.

HA

Saba
