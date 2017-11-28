Army kills Saudi soldiers in Najran [28/نوفمبر/2017] NAJRAN, Nov. 28 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an attempt to move to al-Shurfah site in Najran.



A military official said to Saba that dozens of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries were also injured in the attempt.



The move to al-Shurfah was backed by the aggression Apache, the official said, adding that the army and popular forces repelled the attempt.



The official added that the army and popular forces targeted Nahuqah Control with Katyusha which caused the burning of the site.



