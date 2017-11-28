ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 28 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:33:01ص
الجيش واللجان يلحقون خسائر فادحة في صفوف العدوان ومرتزقته
تمكن أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية من إلحاق خسائر فادحة في صفوف العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقة.
الاحتلال يعتقل 18 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية و يصادق على مسار سياحي يمر بالضفة الغربية والجولان
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي صباح اليوم الاثنين، 18 مواطنا فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وزير الطاقة: روسيا تتوقع بقاء إنتاج النفط مستقرا عند 550 مليون طن حتى 2035
اعلن وزير الطاقة الروسي الكسندر نوفاك ان بلاده تعتزم الإبقاء على إنتاجها النفطي مستقرا بشكل عام عند حوالي 550 مليون طن سنويا أو ما يوازي 11 مليون برميل يوميا حتى عام 2035.
مانشستر سيتي يتغلب على هيديرسفيلد 2 /1 ويعزز صدارته للدوري الانجليزي
واصل مانشستر سيتي انتصاراته في بطولة الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم، بعدما حقق انتصاره الثاني عشر في البطولة هذا الموسم والحادي عشر على التوالي، عقب فوزه الصعب 2 / 1 على مضيفه هيديرسفيلد تاون الليلة الماضية في المرحلة الثالثة عشر للمسابقة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Najran, Asir, Jizan
[28/نوفمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Nov 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran, Jizan and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The missile units of the army fired Katyusha rockets on the soldiers groups in military site of Dhahian in Jizan.

Moreover, the artillery of the popular- backed the army units shelled Saudi other groups in al-Shurfa and al-Makhrawq hilltops and bombed a Saudi military vehicle in al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran.

The artillery shelling also hit military site of al-Masial in Asir, the official added.


AA
Saba
