Army hits gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Najran, Asir, Jizan [28/نوفمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Nov 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran, Jizan and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The missile units of the army fired Katyusha rockets on the soldiers groups in military site of Dhahian in Jizan.



Moreover, the artillery of the popular- backed the army units shelled Saudi other groups in al-Shurfa and al-Makhrawq hilltops and bombed a Saudi military vehicle in al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran.



The artillery shelling also hit military site of al-Masial in Asir, the official added.





AA

Saba