ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:15:20م
الرئيس الصماد يحضر حفل تخرج دفعة الرسول الأعظم بالمنطقة العسكرية السادسة
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة بمحافظة الجوف حفل تخرج دفعة الرسول الأعظم للوحدات المتخرجة بالمنطقة العسكرية السادسة ومحور سفيان.
الاحتلال يعتقل 18 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية و يصادق على مسار سياحي يمر بالضفة الغربية والجولان
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي صباح اليوم الاثنين، 18 مواطنا فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وزير الطاقة: روسيا تتوقع بقاء إنتاج النفط مستقرا عند 550 مليون طن حتى 2035
اعلن وزير الطاقة الروسي الكسندر نوفاك ان بلاده تعتزم الإبقاء على إنتاجها النفطي مستقرا بشكل عام عند حوالي 550 مليون طن سنويا أو ما يوازي 11 مليون برميل يوميا حتى عام 2035.
مانشستر سيتي يتغلب على هيديرسفيلد 2 /1 ويعزز صدارته للدوري الانجليزي
واصل مانشستر سيتي انتصاراته في بطولة الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم، بعدما حقق انتصاره الثاني عشر في البطولة هذا الموسم والحادي عشر على التوالي، عقب فوزه الصعب 2 / 1 على مضيفه هيديرسفيلد تاون الليلة الماضية في المرحلة الثالثة عشر للمسابقة.
آخر الأخبار:
تواصل الحملة الإرشادية بمدارس أمانة العاصمة
تدمير آلية عسكرية واستهداف تجمعات للعدو بجيزان ونجران وعسير
تواصل فعاليات المهرجان الأول للإنشاد بحجة
مكتب أوقاف حجة ينظم فعالية بمناسبة المولد النبوي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets mercenaries in Taiz
[27/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 27 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted on Monday Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in the district of Dhubab in Taiz province.

A military official said to Saba that the artillery pounded the gatherings behind al-Shabakah Mount in the district, causing direct casualties among them.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition waged two raids on Mawza'a district in the province, the official said.

The raids caused direct damage to civilians' properties.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
غارات على صعدة ونجران وعسير وأكثر من 40 صاروخا على قرى بجيزان
[27/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية بيت الفقيه بالحديدة
[27/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[27/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[27/نوفمبر/2017]
إصابة طفلين بانفجار قنبلة وقصف يستهدف المواطنين بصعدة
[26/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by