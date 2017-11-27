Army targets mercenaries in Taiz [27/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 27 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted on Monday Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in the district of Dhubab in Taiz province.



A military official said to Saba that the artillery pounded the gatherings behind al-Shabakah Mount in the district, causing direct casualties among them.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition waged two raids on Mawza'a district in the province, the official said.



The raids caused direct damage to civilians' properties.



HA



Saba