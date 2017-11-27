ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:15:20م
الرئيس الصماد يحضر حفل تخرج دفعة الرسول الأعظم بالمنطقة العسكرية السادسة
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة بمحافظة الجوف حفل تخرج دفعة الرسول الأعظم للوحدات المتخرجة بالمنطقة العسكرية السادسة ومحور سفيان.
الاحتلال يعتقل 18 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية و يصادق على مسار سياحي يمر بالضفة الغربية والجولان
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي صباح اليوم الاثنين، 18 مواطنا فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وزير الطاقة: روسيا تتوقع بقاء إنتاج النفط مستقرا عند 550 مليون طن حتى 2035
اعلن وزير الطاقة الروسي الكسندر نوفاك ان بلاده تعتزم الإبقاء على إنتاجها النفطي مستقرا بشكل عام عند حوالي 550 مليون طن سنويا أو ما يوازي 11 مليون برميل يوميا حتى عام 2035.
مانشستر سيتي يتغلب على هيديرسفيلد 2 /1 ويعزز صدارته للدوري الانجليزي
واصل مانشستر سيتي انتصاراته في بطولة الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم، بعدما حقق انتصاره الثاني عشر في البطولة هذا الموسم والحادي عشر على التوالي، عقب فوزه الصعب 2 / 1 على مضيفه هيديرسفيلد تاون الليلة الماضية في المرحلة الثالثة عشر للمسابقة.
آخر الأخبار:
تواصل الحملة الإرشادية بمدارس أمانة العاصمة
تدمير آلية عسكرية واستهداف تجمعات للعدو بجيزان ونجران وعسير
تواصل فعاليات المهرجان الأول للإنشاد بحجة
مكتب أوقاف حجة ينظم فعالية بمناسبة المولد النبوي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression launches 10 raids on Sa'ada, Najran, Aser
[27/نوفمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Nov. 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged on Monday ten air raids in Sa'ada province, and Najran and Aser regions, a military official told Saba.

The US-Saudi aggression waged an air raid on al-Hajlah area in Razeh border district and two airstrikes on al-Sabhan area in the district of Baqem, the official said.

The official added that hostile warplanes launched six air raids on al-Shurfah site in Najran and an air raid on Magazeh village in Aser region.

Meanwhile, the hostile Apache helicopters pounded Qamar and Hamedha villages and Wadi Jarah area in Jizan with 40 missile, the official said.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

