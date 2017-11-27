Aggression launches 10 raids on Sa'ada, Najran, Aser [27/نوفمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Nov. 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged on Monday ten air raids in Sa'ada province, and Najran and Aser regions, a military official told Saba.



The US-Saudi aggression waged an air raid on al-Hajlah area in Razeh border district and two airstrikes on al-Sabhan area in the district of Baqem, the official said.



The official added that hostile warplanes launched six air raids on al-Shurfah site in Najran and an air raid on Magazeh village in Aser region.



Meanwhile, the hostile Apache helicopters pounded Qamar and Hamedha villages and Wadi Jarah area in Jizan with 40 missile, the official said.



