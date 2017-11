Army targets mercenaries in Lahj [27/نوفمبر/2017] LAHJ, Nov. 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings east of Kahbob area in Lahj province.



A military official said that the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the gatherings, killing and injuring among them.



Saba