Army targets US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Lahj [27/نوفمبر/2017]



LAHJ, Nov 27 (Saba) – The Artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of US-Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries in south of Kahbob area in Lahaj province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The attack caused large casualties among the enemies.



