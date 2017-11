US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit Saada [27/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged airstrikes on several places in Saada province, an official told Saba on Monday.



The airstrikes targeted Malahiz area in Aldhaher directorate, Homaghi district in Baqem directorate and Boqa area in Kutaf directorate .



The strikes caused large damage in farms and resident's properties.





