ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 26 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:16:55م
السياسي الأعلى يرحب بالعضو الكسادي ويستعرض أداء الحكومة واللجنة الاقتصادية
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس .
تقرير يحذر من مخططات التهويد والتشريد التي ينفذها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في القدس
حذر المكتب الوطني الفلسطيني للدفاع عن الأرض ومقاومة الاستيطان من مخططات سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الاستيطانية والتهجيرية في مناطق القدس.
تراجع الدولار لأدنى مستوى في شهرين وبيانات قوية تدعم اليورو
تراجع الدولار إلى أدنى مستوياته منذ أواخر سبتمبر الماضي مقابل سلة عملات مع تنامي تفاؤل المستثمرين إزاء قوة التعافي بمنطقة اليورو وانحسار الشهية للعملة الأمريكية.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
مؤسسة بنان تدين إيقاف ومصادرة قاطرة إغاثة من نقطة تابعة للتحالف بمأرب
وزير العدل يؤكد أهمية الإحتفاء بالمولد النبوي
وزارة الأوقاف تدين بشدة الهجوم الإجرامي بمسجد الروضة في سيناء المصرية
فعاليتان ثقافيتان بهمدان وأرحب احتفاء بالمولد النبوي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in Marib
[26/نوفمبر/2017]

MARIB, Nov. 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out on Sunday an attack on locations of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Harib Nehm in west of Marib province, a military official told Saba.

The attack resulted in killing and injuring a number of the mercenaries in Fatem Mount and al-Tebab al-Sood in Harib Nehm.

A number of weapons were seized and military gear and reinforcements of the mercenaries were destroyed during the attack, the official added.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤسسة بنان تدين إيقاف ومصادرة قاطرة إغاثة من نقطة تابعة للتحالف بمأرب
[26/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على عدة محافظات
[26/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على تعز
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صعدة وعسير
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by