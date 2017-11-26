Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in Marib [26/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov. 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out on Sunday an attack on locations of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Harib Nehm in west of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The attack resulted in killing and injuring a number of the mercenaries in Fatem Mount and al-Tebab al-Sood in Harib Nehm.



A number of weapons were seized and military gear and reinforcements of the mercenaries were destroyed during the attack, the official added.



BA



Saba