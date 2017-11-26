ابحث عن:
الأحد، 26 - نوفمبر - 2017
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا للمؤسستين القضائية والأمنية 
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم إجتماعا ضم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ورئيس هيئة التفتيش القضائي القاضي يحيى العنسي. 
تقرير يحذر من مخططات التهويد والتشريد التي ينفذها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في القدس
حذر المكتب الوطني الفلسطيني للدفاع عن الأرض ومقاومة الاستيطان من مخططات سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الاستيطانية والتهجيرية في مناطق القدس.
تراجع الدولار لأدنى مستوى في شهرين وبيانات قوية تدعم اليورو
تراجع الدولار إلى أدنى مستوياته منذ أواخر سبتمبر الماضي مقابل سلة عملات مع تنامي تفاؤل المستثمرين إزاء قوة التعافي بمنطقة اليورو وانحسار الشهية للعملة الأمريكية.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mercenaries of Saudi army killed in Asir, Najran
[26/نوفمبر/2017]

ASIR, Nov. 26 (Saba) - A number of the Saudi enemy army mercenaries were killed in separate operations of the army and the popular forces in the regions of Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

A number of the Saudi army mercenaries were killed in sniper operations carried out by the army and the popular forces off the port of Aleb during the past hours, the official said.

He pointed out that the artillery of the army and the popular forces shelled the mercenaries of the Saudi army in a number of hills off the port of Al-Khadra in Najran, causing direct injuries.

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched a raid on the city of Raboua' in Asir, the military official added.

BA

Saba
