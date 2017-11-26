Mercenaries of Saudi army killed in Asir, Najran [26/نوفمبر/2017]



ASIR, Nov. 26 (Saba) - A number of the Saudi enemy army mercenaries were killed in separate operations of the army and the popular forces in the regions of Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



A number of the Saudi army mercenaries were killed in sniper operations carried out by the army and the popular forces off the port of Aleb during the past hours, the official said.



He pointed out that the artillery of the army and the popular forces shelled the mercenaries of the Saudi army in a number of hills off the port of Al-Khadra in Najran, causing direct injuries.



The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched a raid on the city of Raboua' in Asir, the military official added.



BA



Saba