آخر تحديث: الأحد، 26 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:26:15م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا للمؤسستين القضائية والأمنية 
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم إجتماعا ضم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ورئيس هيئة التفتيش القضائي القاضي يحيى العنسي. 
تقرير يحذر من مخططات التهويد والتشريد التي ينفذها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في القدس
حذر المكتب الوطني الفلسطيني للدفاع عن الأرض ومقاومة الاستيطان من مخططات سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الاستيطانية والتهجيرية في مناطق القدس.
تراجع الدولار لأدنى مستوى في شهرين وبيانات قوية تدعم اليورو
تراجع الدولار إلى أدنى مستوياته منذ أواخر سبتمبر الماضي مقابل سلة عملات مع تنامي تفاؤل المستثمرين إزاء قوة التعافي بمنطقة اليورو وانحسار الشهية للعملة الأمريكية.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
قريع: تصاعد اقتحامات الأقصى لن يقود إلا لمزيد من التطرف والعنف وعدم الاستقرار
مناقشة الاستعدادات لمشاركة أبناء تعز في الاحتفال بالمولد النبوي
مستوطنون صهاينة وعناصر من مخابرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقتحمون الأقصى المبارك
رئيس الوزراء يترأس اجتماع حكومي مشترك مع القطاع الخاص
President meets Finance Minister, Sana'a Governor
[26/نوفمبر/2017]
SANA’A, Nov. 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met here on Sunday with Minister of Finance Dr. Saleh Sha’ban and Governor of Sana'a Haneen Mohammad Qutaina.

The meeting discussed aspects related to providing the necessary and urgent needs of Sana'a governorate to enhance the functioning of local and executive authority and contribute to providing services to citizens in the difficult circumstances experienced by the country.

In the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of focusing efforts and strengthening the performance of local and executive authority to serve the public interest and provide services to citizens.

President Al-Samad stressed the need to congregate efforts and sense the responsibility in supplying fronts with men and gear to confront the forces of aggression and defend the homeland and its security and stability.

In this regard, the President called on all the tribes of Sana'a to strengthen cohesion and unity of position and the tribal line to face the US-Saudi aggression and its plans that target Yemen’s land and human.

The meeting discussed the mechanism of developing an executive plan for revenue aspects of the governorate and districts and activating the control so as to help to provide revenues to the general treasury to implement the commitments, in front of which is providing minimum salaries and operation expenses.

It also reviewed the conditions of the local authority in the governorate and the difficulties facing the implementation of the work, especially in the aspects of health, water and sanitation services, roads and other service projects.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على عدة محافظات
[26/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على تعز
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صعدة وعسير
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
