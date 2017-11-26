President meets Finance Minister, Sana'a Governor [26/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met here on Sunday with Minister of Finance Dr. Saleh Sha’ban and Governor of Sana'a Haneen Mohammad Qutaina.



The meeting discussed aspects related to providing the necessary and urgent needs of Sana'a governorate to enhance the functioning of local and executive authority and contribute to providing services to citizens in the difficult circumstances experienced by the country.



In the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of focusing efforts and strengthening the performance of local and executive authority to serve the public interest and provide services to citizens.



President Al-Samad stressed the need to congregate efforts and sense the responsibility in supplying fronts with men and gear to confront the forces of aggression and defend the homeland and its security and stability.



In this regard, the President called on all the tribes of Sana'a to strengthen cohesion and unity of position and the tribal line to face the US-Saudi aggression and its plans that target Yemen’s land and human.



The meeting discussed the mechanism of developing an executive plan for revenue aspects of the governorate and districts and activating the control so as to help to provide revenues to the general treasury to implement the commitments, in front of which is providing minimum salaries and operation expenses.



It also reviewed the conditions of the local authority in the governorate and the difficulties facing the implementation of the work, especially in the aspects of health, water and sanitation services, roads and other service projects.



BA



Saba