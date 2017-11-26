ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 26 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:26:15م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا للمؤسستين القضائية والأمنية 
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم إجتماعا ضم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ورئيس هيئة التفتيش القضائي القاضي يحيى العنسي. 
تقرير يحذر من مخططات التهويد والتشريد التي ينفذها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في القدس
حذر المكتب الوطني الفلسطيني للدفاع عن الأرض ومقاومة الاستيطان من مخططات سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الاستيطانية والتهجيرية في مناطق القدس.
تراجع الدولار لأدنى مستوى في شهرين وبيانات قوية تدعم اليورو
تراجع الدولار إلى أدنى مستوياته منذ أواخر سبتمبر الماضي مقابل سلة عملات مع تنامي تفاؤل المستثمرين إزاء قوة التعافي بمنطقة اليورو وانحسار الشهية للعملة الأمريكية.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
قريع: تصاعد اقتحامات الأقصى لن يقود إلا لمزيد من التطرف والعنف وعدم الاستقرار
مناقشة الاستعدادات لمشاركة أبناء تعز في الاحتفال بالمولد النبوي
مستوطنون صهاينة وعناصر من مخابرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقتحمون الأقصى المبارك
رئيس الوزراء يترأس اجتماع حكومي مشترك مع القطاع الخاص
  Local
President presides over meeting of judicial, security institutions
[26/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad chaired on Sunday a meeting included Head of Higher Judicial Council Judge Ahmed al-Mutawakil, Attorney General Judge Majid al-Darbabi and Chairman of Judicial Inspection Judge Yahya al-Ansi.

The meeting, which also included a number of senior security leaders, was devoted for discussing the mechanism of coordination between judicial and security bodies on the issues of detainees on criminal cases and ways to resolve them.

In the meeting, President Al-Samad stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between the judiciary and security services in the issues of the detainees on political issues and support for aggression.

He emphasized the need to support the judiciary and security bodies to enable them to play their role in addressing the issues of citizens, especially in light of the current circumstances experienced by the country.

President Al-Asmad confirmed the support of the political leadership for the judiciary to carry out its national duty in achieving justice.

The meeting also reviewed the difficulties facing the implementation of a number of judgments in the cases under review and how to overcome them through the cooperation of all concerned parties, topped by the judicial and security institutions.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 15 غارة على عدة محافظات
[26/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على تعز
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صعدة وعسير
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
