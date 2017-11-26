President presides over meeting of judicial, security institutions [26/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 26 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad chaired on Sunday a meeting included Head of Higher Judicial Council Judge Ahmed al-Mutawakil, Attorney General Judge Majid al-Darbabi and Chairman of Judicial Inspection Judge Yahya al-Ansi.



The meeting, which also included a number of senior security leaders, was devoted for discussing the mechanism of coordination between judicial and security bodies on the issues of detainees on criminal cases and ways to resolve them.



In the meeting, President Al-Samad stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between the judiciary and security services in the issues of the detainees on political issues and support for aggression.



He emphasized the need to support the judiciary and security bodies to enable them to play their role in addressing the issues of citizens, especially in light of the current circumstances experienced by the country.



President Al-Asmad confirmed the support of the political leadership for the judiciary to carry out its national duty in achieving justice.



The meeting also reviewed the difficulties facing the implementation of a number of judgments in the cases under review and how to overcome them through the cooperation of all concerned parties, topped by the judicial and security institutions.



Saba