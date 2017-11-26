ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 26 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:20:28ص
أبطال الجيش واللجان يواصلون تحقيق الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
واصل أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية تحقيق الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات دفاعاً عن الوطن من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
بدء التصويت في انتخابات تاريخية في نيبال
بدأ الناخبون في نيبال اليوم الأحد الإدلاء بأصواتهم لاختيار برلمان جديد فيما أعلن الجيش حالة التأهب بعد وقوع سلسلة من التفجيرات الصغيرة.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين جنوب بيت لحم.. ومقدسي يشرع بهدم منزله بضغط من الاحتلال في القدس
ميركل ترحب باحتمال تشكيل ائتلاف موسع مع الحزب الديمقراطي الاشتراكي
انتخابات رئاسية في هندوراس يأمل الرئيس بالفوز فيها والمعارضة تتحدث عن تزوير
مستوطنون يعتدون على مواطنين فلسطينيين بالضرب في البلدة القديمة وسط الخليل
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi military sites, groups in Najran
[26/نوفمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Nov 26 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military gatherings and sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The shelling hit the groups in the military sites of al-Khadhra, Raqabat al-Khashba, al-Abasah, salah, al-Shurfa, al-shabakah, Thur eyen and al-Makruqa, killing and wounding dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged five strikes on al-Shurfa and al-shabakah sites in Najran, the official added.


AA
Saba
