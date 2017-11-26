Army hits Saudi military sites, groups in Najran [26/نوفمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Nov 26 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military gatherings and sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The shelling hit the groups in the military sites of al-Khadhra, Raqabat al-Khashba, al-Abasah, salah, al-Shurfa, al-shabakah, Thur eyen and al-Makruqa, killing and wounding dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged five strikes on al-Shurfa and al-shabakah sites in Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba