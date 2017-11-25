Four Saudi aggressive airstrikes hit Saada, Asir [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Saturday four raids on Saada province and Asir region, a security official told Saba.



The hostile fighter jets waged two raids on Al al-Hamaqi and Mandaba areas in Baqem district and another one on the public road in Al Maqna’ area in the boarder district of Munabah, the official elaborated.



He pointed out that an aggressive airstrike targeted Majaza village in Asir region.



A Saudi rocket and artillery bombing targeted houses and farms of citizens in al-Ghor area in the border district of Ghamr, the official added.



