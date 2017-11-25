ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 09:39:56م
قائد الثورة يدعو الشعب اليمني للاستعداد لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبدالملك بدرالدين الحوثي الشعب اليمني للتحضير والإستعداد لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في الأيام القادمة.
النيابة العامة المصرية تعلن إرتفاع عدد ضحايا هجوم شمال سيناء إلى 305 قتيلاً
أعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية اليوم السبت إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الذي استهدف مسجد الروضة في شمال سيناء امس إلى 305 قتيلاً بينهم 27 طفلاً.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Four Saudi aggressive airstrikes hit Saada, Asir
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Saturday four raids on Saada province and Asir region, a security official told Saba.

The hostile fighter jets waged two raids on Al al-Hamaqi and Mandaba areas in Baqem district and another one on the public road in Al Maqna’ area in the boarder district of Munabah, the official elaborated.

He pointed out that an aggressive airstrike targeted Majaza village in Asir region.

A Saudi rocket and artillery bombing targeted houses and farms of citizens in al-Ghor area in the border district of Ghamr, the official added.

BA

Saba
