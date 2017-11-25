ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 09:39:56م
  Local
Republican decree issued
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The republican decree No. (87) in 2017 was issued Saturday establishing the National Authority for Managing and Coordinating Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Response.

The decree included (26) articles distributed in the following chapters:

Chapter One: The establishment and designation.

Chapter Two: Objectives and Terms of Reference of the Authority.

Chapter Three: Administration of the Authority.

Chapter Four: The Financial Regulations of the Authority.

Chapter Five: General Provisions.

The last article stipulates that this decree shall be implemented from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

BA

Saba
