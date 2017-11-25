ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 09:39:56م
قائد الثورة يدعو الشعب اليمني للاستعداد لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبدالملك بدرالدين الحوثي الشعب اليمني للتحضير والإستعداد لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في الأيام القادمة.
النيابة العامة المصرية تعلن إرتفاع عدد ضحايا هجوم شمال سيناء إلى 305 قتيلاً
أعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية اليوم السبت إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الذي استهدف مسجد الروضة في شمال سيناء امس إلى 305 قتيلاً بينهم 27 طفلاً.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام برنامج لإعداد 80 شابا وشابة بأمانة العاصمة لسوق العمل
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي
لقاء تشاوري لقيادات قضائية وأمنية بمجلس القضاء
الإفراج عن 39 سجينا في تعز
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Parliament condemns Mosque’s attack in Sinai of Egypt
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The Parliament condemned, in its meeting on Saturday, the terrorist attack that took place Friday at Al-Rawda mosque in Al-Arish in North Sinai governorate of Egypt and killed and wounded dozens.

The parliament expressed its condolences to Speaker and members of the Egyptian Parliament and all brotherly people of Egypt on this criminal attack.

The parliament voiced its solidarity with all Egyptian people in the war against terrorism, stressing the importance of coordinating between all countries and governments and taking necessary actions to combat the rampant risk of terrorism and the extremist ideology.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صعدة وعسير
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران وبوراج العدوان تستهدف المدن والقرى بعدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by