Parliament condemns Mosque’s attack in Sinai of Egypt [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The Parliament condemned, in its meeting on Saturday, the terrorist attack that took place Friday at Al-Rawda mosque in Al-Arish in North Sinai governorate of Egypt and killed and wounded dozens.



The parliament expressed its condolences to Speaker and members of the Egyptian Parliament and all brotherly people of Egypt on this criminal attack.



The parliament voiced its solidarity with all Egyptian people in the war against terrorism, stressing the importance of coordinating between all countries and governments and taking necessary actions to combat the rampant risk of terrorism and the extremist ideology.



BA



Saba