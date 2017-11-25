ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 09:39:56م
قائد الثورة يدعو الشعب اليمني للاستعداد لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان
دعا قائد الثورة السيد عبدالملك بدرالدين الحوثي الشعب اليمني للتحضير والإستعداد لمواجهة تصعيد العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في الأيام القادمة.
النيابة العامة المصرية تعلن إرتفاع عدد ضحايا هجوم شمال سيناء إلى 305 قتيلاً
أعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية اليوم السبت إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الذي استهدف مسجد الروضة في شمال سيناء امس إلى 305 قتيلاً بينهم 27 طفلاً.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
إختتام برنامج لإعداد 80 شابا وشابة بأمانة العاصمة لسوق العمل
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي
لقاء تشاوري لقيادات قضائية وأمنية بمجلس القضاء
الإفراج عن 39 سجينا في تعز
Shura Council condemns terrorist attack in Egypt’s Sinai
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The Shura Council condemned on Saturday the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted worshipers at Al-Rawda mosque in north of Sinai in Egypt, which claimed lives of 305 people and wounded dozens.

Head and members of the Shura Council voiced, in a condolence cable to Speaker of the Parliament in Egypt Dr. Ali Abdalaal Sayed Ahmed, their strongly condemnation to this terrorist act which conflicts with all religions, customs and values.

The council pointed out that this criminal attack comes within a series of terrorist acts targeting Egypt.

Such terrorist operations represents, which target the unity, security and stability of the Arab and Islamic states, is one of tools aiming to enforce the will of the world arrogant powers through flagrant interventions and igniting aggressive wars, the council added.

It called for gathering efforts of the international community to face terrorism as a phenomenon threatening security and stability of the world.

The council expressed the solidarity of Yemeni people with the Egyptian people in this perfidious attack, asking mercy for the souls of victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صعدة وعسير
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران وبوراج العدوان تستهدف المدن والقرى بعدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
