Shura Council condemns terrorist attack in Egypt’s Sinai [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – The Shura Council condemned on Saturday the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted worshipers at Al-Rawda mosque in north of Sinai in Egypt, which claimed lives of 305 people and wounded dozens.



Head and members of the Shura Council voiced, in a condolence cable to Speaker of the Parliament in Egypt Dr. Ali Abdalaal Sayed Ahmed, their strongly condemnation to this terrorist act which conflicts with all religions, customs and values.



The council pointed out that this criminal attack comes within a series of terrorist acts targeting Egypt.



Such terrorist operations represents, which target the unity, security and stability of the Arab and Islamic states, is one of tools aiming to enforce the will of the world arrogant powers through flagrant interventions and igniting aggressive wars, the council added.



It called for gathering efforts of the international community to face terrorism as a phenomenon threatening security and stability of the world.



The council expressed the solidarity of Yemeni people with the Egyptian people in this perfidious attack, asking mercy for the souls of victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.



BA

Saba