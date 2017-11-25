ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:16:38م
هيئة الطيران: يجب السماح لكافة الرحلات بالوصول إلى مطار صنعاء
وصلت إلى مطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم أربع رحلات تابعة للأمم المتحدة واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر واليونيسف.
الاحتلال يستهدف الأراضي الزراعية وسط وجنوب القطاع
استهدفت مواقع الاحتلال العسكرية بنيران أسلحتها الرشاشة صباح اليوم السبت أراضي المواطنين الزراعية، شرقي مخيم المغازي وخانيونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
منتخب السنغال لكرة القدم يحقق أعلى مركز له في تصنيف (الفيفا)
لقاء قبلي وقافلة غذائية من أبناء حنض بذمار دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
مستشارة الرئاسة السورية : التحالف الدولي لمكافحة الإرهاب دعم مجموعات الارهاب
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الكهرباء يناقش التحضير للإحتفال بذكرى المولد النبوي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens mercenaries killed, injured in Marib
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

MARIB, Nov. 25 (Saba) – At least 40 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in separated military operations of the army and popular forces in Serwah district of Marib, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The official said that the army and popular forces units attacked the mercenaries’ locations in Tabat al-Matar and east of Hailan Mountain, and inflicted them dozens of causalities.

He confirmed the killing and injuring of several mercenaries in an offensive on their sites in west of She’ab al-Barat area in Serwah.

The army and popular forces repelled an infiltration of the aggression mercenaries in al-Makhdrah area and caused them big losses despite the air backing.

The official added that the Saudi aggression warplanes waged a raid on a gathering of its mercenaries in al-Makhdrah area, which resulted in casualties in their ranks.

BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران وبوراج العدوان تستهدف المدن والقرى بعدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على منطقة المزرق بحجة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by