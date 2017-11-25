Dozens mercenaries killed, injured in Marib [25/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov. 25 (Saba) – At least 40 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in separated military operations of the army and popular forces in Serwah district of Marib, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the army and popular forces units attacked the mercenaries’ locations in Tabat al-Matar and east of Hailan Mountain, and inflicted them dozens of causalities.



He confirmed the killing and injuring of several mercenaries in an offensive on their sites in west of She’ab al-Barat area in Serwah.



The army and popular forces repelled an infiltration of the aggression mercenaries in al-Makhdrah area and caused them big losses despite the air backing.



The official added that the Saudi aggression warplanes waged a raid on a gathering of its mercenaries in al-Makhdrah area, which resulted in casualties in their ranks.



BA

