Civil Aviation: All flights must be allowed to reach Sana’a Airport [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA'A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – An official at the General Authority of Civil Aviation called on Saturday for allowing all flights to reach Sana’a International Airport.



The source said the flights that arrived at Sana’a airport are not enough and demanded that all flights, including Yemen Airways, should be permitted in order to save the lives of patients and return stranded people abroad.



Four flights of the United Nations, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UNICEF arrived Saturday at Sana’a Airport.



The official told Saba that an ICRC plane arrived at the airport carrying eight staff members of the committee and two United Nations planes carrying 23 UN relief workers from Amman and Djibouti.



He pointed out that a plane belonging to the UNICEF arrived also with about 16 tons of vaccines for polio.



BA

Saba