آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:16:38م
هيئة الطيران: يجب السماح لكافة الرحلات بالوصول إلى مطار صنعاء
وصلت إلى مطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم أربع رحلات تابعة للأمم المتحدة واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر واليونيسف.
الاحتلال يستهدف الأراضي الزراعية وسط وجنوب القطاع
استهدفت مواقع الاحتلال العسكرية بنيران أسلحتها الرشاشة صباح اليوم السبت أراضي المواطنين الزراعية، شرقي مخيم المغازي وخانيونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Civil Aviation: All flights must be allowed to reach Sana’a Airport
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA'A, Nov. 25 (Saba) – An official at the General Authority of Civil Aviation called on Saturday for allowing all flights to reach Sana’a International Airport.

The source said the flights that arrived at Sana’a airport are not enough and demanded that all flights, including Yemen Airways, should be permitted in order to save the lives of patients and return stranded people abroad.

Four flights of the United Nations, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UNICEF arrived Saturday at Sana’a Airport.

The official told Saba that an ICRC plane arrived at the airport carrying eight staff members of the committee and two United Nations planes carrying 23 UN relief workers from Amman and Djibouti.

He pointed out that a plane belonging to the UNICEF arrived also with about 16 tons of vaccines for polio.

BA
Saba
