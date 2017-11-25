ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:36:21م
انتصارات وتقدم ميداني للجيش واللجان خلال الساعات الماضية
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات وتقدما ميدانيا في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يستهدف الأراضي الزراعية وسط وجنوب القطاع
استهدفت مواقع الاحتلال العسكرية بنيران أسلحتها الرشاشة صباح اليوم السبت أراضي المواطنين الزراعية، شرقي مخيم المغازي وخانيونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
Yemen strongly condemns terrorist attack in Egypt
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 25 (Saba) – Yemen's President Saleh al-Sammad, Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf and the government spokesman, Information Minister Ahmed Hamed, on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula that killed 235 people.

In separate statements obtained by Saba, the president al-Sammad, prime minister bin Habtoor, foreign minister Sharaf and the government spokesman Hamed condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that targeted and killed the worshipers in a mosque in the Egyptian Sinai.

"This brutal terrorist massacre reminds us of the 2015 terrorist massacres that targeted worshippers in Badr and Hishosh mosques in the capital Sanaa before the army and popular committees moved to stop those Takfiri forces and protect the citizens from their evil," information minister Hamed said in his statement.

"However, the Saudi regime and those who stand behind the terrorist groups did not like the move and they launched their aggression war against the Yemeni people," Mr. Hamed said.


Mona/Zak
Saba
