Army kills 5 mercenaries in Marib, Shabwah [25/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 25 (Saba) – The army' snipers unit and popular committees gunned down five US-Saudi aggression mercenaries in Serwah district of Maribe province, a military official said.



Another mercenary was killed by the army's snipers in Sak battlefront in Osaylan district in nearby Shabwah province, said the official.





Amal/Zak



