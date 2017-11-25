ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:36:21م
انتصارات وتقدم ميداني للجيش واللجان خلال الساعات الماضية
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات وتقدما ميدانيا في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يستهدف الأراضي الزراعية وسط وجنوب القطاع
استهدفت مواقع الاحتلال العسكرية بنيران أسلحتها الرشاشة صباح اليوم السبت أراضي المواطنين الزراعية، شرقي مخيم المغازي وخانيونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
مويز يحصد أول نقطة له مع وست هام عقب التعادل مع ليستر
حصد وست هام يونايتد أول نقطة له في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد ديفيد مويز عقب تعديله لتأخره ليتعادل 1-1 مع ليستر سيتي في مباراة أقيمت على إستاد لندن امس الجمعة.
صد زحف لمرتزقة العدوان شرق يختل في تعز
دراسة:تدريبات المقاومة العضلية قد تعزز الرفاه النفسي لكبار السن
بنجلادش: اتفقنا مع ميانمار على أن تساعد الأمم المتحدة في عودة الروهينجا
الاتحاد الأوروبي يمهل بريطانيا عشرة أيام لتحسين عرض الانفصال
President al-Sammad sends condolences to Sisi over deadly attack on Egypt mosque
[25/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 25 (Saba) – Yemeni President Saleh al-Sammad on Friday sent a message of condolences to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a terror attack on a mosque in Egyptian province of Sinai killed at least 235 people.

In the message, President al-Sammad offered his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to President Sisi, the families of the victims and the injured.

The Yemeni government and people firmly oppose all forms of terrorism and strongly condemn the terrorist attack, President al-Sammad said.


AA/Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان تستهدف المساجد ومنازل المواطنين
[25/نوفمبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران وبوراج العدوان تستهدف المدن والقرى بعدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على منطقة المزرق بحجة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
