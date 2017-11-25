President al-Sammad sends condolences to Sisi over deadly attack on Egypt mosque [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 25 (Saba) – Yemeni President Saleh al-Sammad on Friday sent a message of condolences to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a terror attack on a mosque in Egyptian province of Sinai killed at least 235 people.



In the message, President al-Sammad offered his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to President Sisi, the families of the victims and the injured.



The Yemeni government and people firmly oppose all forms of terrorism and strongly condemn the terrorist attack, President al-Sammad said.





AA/Zak

Saba