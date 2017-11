US-Saudi warplanes hit Saada [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged four strikes on districts of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes hit al-Thaban area of Baqim district and Khaliqa area of Kutaf district, the official added.





AA

Saba