US-Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Saada, Najran [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 25 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a series of airstrikes on several areas in Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The airstrikes targeted Malahiz area in Dhahir district, Alab mountains in Kutaf directorate and a citizen' house in Kutaf also, the official said.



Meanwhile, the aggression fighter jets also launched five air strikes on Shabka and Sarif areas in border province of Najran.



Amal/Zak



saba