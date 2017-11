US-Saudi warplanes hit Nehm [25/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on Nehm district of Sanaa province over night, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strike hit a mosque, destroying it completely and damaging a number of houses of the citizens, the official added.





