آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 24 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:54:42م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي الرئيس المصري بضحايا الهجوم الإجرامي في سيناء
بعث الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة الى الى رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي في ضحايا الهجوم الإجرامي الذي إستهدف مسجد الروضة في سيناء المصرية، وراح ضحيته عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
النيابة العامة المصرية: إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم في شمال سيناء إلى 235 قتيلاً
أعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية عن إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الذي تعرض له مسجد الروضة في مدينة العريض بمحافظة شمال سيناء الى 235 قتيلاً و109 مصابين.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
ميسي يتسلم جائزة الحذاء الذهبي رسمياً كأفضل هداف في الدوريات الأوروبية
تسلّم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي نجم نادي برشلونة الإسباني جائزة الحذاء الذهبي رسمياً اليوم الجمعة كأفضل هداف في الدوريات الأوروبية.
مركز الغسيل الكلوي بالحديدة يناشد بتوفير المياه 
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
تطهير ثلاثة مواقع إستراتيجية في صرواح بمأرب
وفاة ثالث حالة جراء الإصابة بالدفتيريا بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells Saudi soldiers gatherings in Asir, Najran
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
ASIR, Nov 24 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled on Friday gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites in Asir, Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.

The shelling targeted the gatherings of the soldiers in the military sites off Aleb border crossing, al-Khazan hilltop and al-Hajez camp in Asir, causing direct casualties in the enemy ranks.

As well as the artillery targeted a gathering of the Saudi enemy soldiers in Nahwqa site of Najran province, the official added.

Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes launched two airstrikes on Majzah village in Asir province.


Najat
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران وبوراج العدوان تستهدف المدن والقرى بعدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارت على منطقة المزرق بحجة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على صعدة ونجران وجيزان
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
