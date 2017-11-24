Army shells Saudi soldiers gatherings in Asir, Najran [24/نوفمبر/2017]

ASIR, Nov 24 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled on Friday gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites in Asir, Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.



The shelling targeted the gatherings of the soldiers in the military sites off Aleb border crossing, al-Khazan hilltop and al-Hajez camp in Asir, causing direct casualties in the enemy ranks.



As well as the artillery targeted a gathering of the Saudi enemy soldiers in Nahwqa site of Najran province, the official added.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes launched two airstrikes on Majzah village in Asir province.





Najat

Saba