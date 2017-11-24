US-Saudi aggression attacks several provinces [24/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov. 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets and battleships waged on Friday several attacks on cities and villages in a number of Yemenis provinces, Jizan and Najran over the past hours.



A military official told Saba that the aggression launched ten airstrikes on Qayfa area of al-Bayda province and four airstrikes on al-Jabanh area of Hodeidah province.



In Saada province, the aggression launched artillery attacks on Talan area of Haidan district and al-Ghor area of al-Ghamr border district, While the warplanes hit al-Dhaher district two times, the official said.



A citizen was killed in a cluster bomb explosion of the remnants of the Saudi aggression in al-Moutton district of Jawf province, the official added.



Also, the aggression warplanes launched an airstrike on Maswarah area of Nehm district in Sanaa province and three airstrikes on al-Marzwq area of Haradh district in Hajjah province.



In Jizan province, the Apache helicopters of the aggression waged 16 missiles on Qamar and Qwa villages, as well as the warplanes waged an airstrike on Jarah valley.



The official added that the battleships of the Saudi aggression launched 17 rockets on al-Omari schools in Dhubab district of Taiz province.



In Najran, the aggression warplanes launched four airstrikes on al-Shabakah site, the official said.







