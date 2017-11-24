ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 24 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:54:42م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي الرئيس المصري بضحايا الهجوم الإجرامي في سيناء
بعث الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة الى الى رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي في ضحايا الهجوم الإجرامي الذي إستهدف مسجد الروضة في سيناء المصرية، وراح ضحيته عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
النيابة العامة المصرية: إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم في شمال سيناء إلى 235 قتيلاً
أعلنت النيابة العامة المصرية عن إرتفاع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الذي تعرض له مسجد الروضة في مدينة العريض بمحافظة شمال سيناء الى 235 قتيلاً و109 مصابين.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
ميسي يتسلم جائزة الحذاء الذهبي رسمياً كأفضل هداف في الدوريات الأوروبية
تسلّم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي نجم نادي برشلونة الإسباني جائزة الحذاء الذهبي رسمياً اليوم الجمعة كأفضل هداف في الدوريات الأوروبية.
آخر الأخبار:
مركز الغسيل الكلوي بالحديدة يناشد بتوفير المياه 
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية موزع بتعز
تطهير ثلاثة مواقع إستراتيجية في صرواح بمأرب
وفاة ثالث حالة جراء الإصابة بالدفتيريا بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression attacks several provinces
[24/نوفمبر/2017]
SANAA, Nov. 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets and battleships waged on Friday several attacks on cities and villages in a number of Yemenis provinces, Jizan and Najran over the past hours.

A military official told Saba that the aggression launched ten airstrikes on Qayfa area of al-Bayda province and four airstrikes on al-Jabanh area of Hodeidah province.

In Saada province, the aggression launched artillery attacks on Talan area of Haidan district and al-Ghor area of al-Ghamr border district, While the warplanes hit al-Dhaher district two times, the official said.

A citizen was killed in a cluster bomb explosion of the remnants of the Saudi aggression in al-Moutton district of Jawf province, the official added.

Also, the aggression warplanes launched an airstrike on Maswarah area of Nehm district in Sanaa province and three airstrikes on al-Marzwq area of Haradh district in Hajjah province.

In Jizan province, the Apache helicopters of the aggression waged 16 missiles on Qamar and Qwa villages, as well as the warplanes waged an airstrike on Jarah valley.

The official added that the battleships of the Saudi aggression launched 17 rockets on al-Omari schools in Dhubab district of Taiz province.

In Najran, the aggression warplanes launched four airstrikes on al-Shabakah site, the official said.



Najat
Saba
