Dozens of Saudi soldiers in Jizan [23/نوفمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Nov 23 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded on Thursday when the army and popular forces waged an attack against their military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba.



The soldiers were targeted in Saudi military site of Karn.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled other soldiers' groups in the sites of al-Ghawih, al-Kirs and al-Dukhan, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba