آخر تحديث: الخميس، 23 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:22:16م
اقتحام مواقع لقوى الغزو والاحتلال في المخا بتعز
أقتحم أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم مواقع لقوى الغزو والاحتلال في يختل بمديرية المخا بمحافظة تعز.
قمة سوتشي الثلاثية تؤكد على بذل الجهود لإحلال الاستقرار في سورية
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيراه الإيراني والتركي عزمهم على مواصلة التعاون الفعال بين الدول الثلاث لإعادة الأمن والاستقرار إلى سورية مشددين على التزامهم الراسخ بسيادتها واستقلالها ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
المنتخب الوطني للقدم يتراجع للمركز 121 في التصنيف العالمي لنوفمبر
تراجع المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم تسعة مراكز في التصنيف العالمي للاتحاد الدولي (فيفا) ليحل بالمركز 121 في تصنيف شهر نوفمبر الجاري الصادر اليوم الخميس.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظة تعز تحيي ذكرى المولد النبوي الشريف
الخارجية: رغم العدوان طالبي اللجوء والمهاجرين غير الشرعيين في تزايد مستمر
مصرع وجرح عدد من مرتزقة الجيش السعودي في عسير
رئيس هيئة الأركان يحضر حفل تخرج رؤساء أركانات القوى البشرية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army raids sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[23/نوفمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Nov 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke into on Thursday sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mocha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

The attack hit  the mercenaries at Yakhtel area in the district, killing dozens and wounding others.

Meanwhile, the popular forces-backed the army units bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Mouza district in the same province, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفة إحتجاجية بالبيضاء تندد بجرائم العدوان والحصار وإغلاق المنافذ
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطن بإنفجار قذيفة من مخلفات العدوان بمديرية المتون بالجوف
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على قيفة بالبيضاء
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
مكتب حقوق الإنسان بالحديدة يدين استهداف سيارات المواطنين في موشج بالخوخة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
