Army raids sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [23/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke into on Thursday sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mocha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The attack hit the mercenaries at Yakhtel area in the district, killing dozens and wounding others.



Meanwhile, the popular forces-backed the army units bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Mouza district in the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba