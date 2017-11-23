Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Najran [23/نوفمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Nov 23 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi soldiers to sneak up towards Saudi military site in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The killed were trying to advance towards Saudi military sites of Al-Shurfa.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces fired Katyusha missile on Saudi military sites of al-Fawaz, Rajla, San al-Ajwz, al-Muftah and al-Shabakah in the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba