آخر تحديث: الخميس، 23 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 04:50:49م
اقتحام مواقع لقوى الغزو والاحتلال في المخا بتعز
أقتحم أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم مواقع لقوى الغزو والاحتلال في يختل بمديرية المخا بمحافظة تعز.
قمة سوتشي الثلاثية تؤكد على بذل الجهود لإحلال الاستقرار في سورية
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيراه الإيراني والتركي عزمهم على مواصلة التعاون الفعال بين الدول الثلاث لإعادة الأمن والاستقرار إلى سورية مشددين على التزامهم الراسخ بسيادتها واستقلالها ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
​برشلونة وتشيلسي يتأهلان لثمن نهائي دوري الأبطال
عاد فريق برشلونة الإسباني بتعادل سلبي من ملعب يوفنتوس، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء امس في الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع ستة اشخاص في تفجير انتحاري شرق افغانستان
رثانوية عبدالناصر للمتفوقين تعلن قبول 200 طالبا وطالبة
انخفاض الأسهم الأوروبية في المعاملات المبكرة
المانيا تحتفظ بصدارة التصنيف العالمي في كرة القدم
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Najran
[23/نوفمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Nov 23 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi soldiers to sneak up towards Saudi military site in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The killed were trying to advance towards Saudi military sites of Al-Shurfa.

Meanwhile, the army and popular forces fired Katyusha missile on Saudi military sites of al-Fawaz, Rajla, San al-Ajwz, al-Muftah and al-Shabakah in the same province, the official added.


إستشهاد مواطن بإنفجار قذيفة من مخلفات العدوان بمديرية المتون بالجوف
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على قيفة بالبيضاء
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
مكتب حقوق الإنسان بالحديدة يدين استهداف سيارات المواطنين في موشج بالخوخة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف المحافظات بأكثر من 27 غارة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
