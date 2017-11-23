Army foils infiltration attempt of mercenaries in Lahj [23/نوفمبر/2017]



LAHJ, Nov 23 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards Tawr al-Bahah district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The killed were trying to move towards al-Qahus mountain and al-Kurbah hilltop in the district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled other mercenary groups in the same district, the official added.



AA

Saba