US-Saudi aggression launches five airstrikes on Sa'ada [23/نوفمبر/2017]

SA'ADA, Nov. 23 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression waged seven airstrikes on Sa'ada province, a security official said Wednesday.



The security official said that the hostile warplanes launched three raids on Baqem border district, causing huge damage to civilians' properties.



The official added that the aggression warplanes hit the main road with an air raid and the another raid on al-Harerah area in Kutaf border district in the province.



HA



Saba