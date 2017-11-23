Army shots three mercenaries in Najran, Aser [23/نوفمبر/2017]

ASIR, Nov. 23 (Saba) – A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces shot and killed three Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran and Asir regions.



A military official said Wednesday that the sniper unit killed two mercenaries in Sabahtal Mount and the third in Aleb border crossing.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted the paid mercenaries in Abasah site off al-Khadra outlet, the official said.



The official added that the artillery hit its targets on the enemy sites.



HA



Saba