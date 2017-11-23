ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 23 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 03:02:52م
اقتحام مواقع لقوى الغزو والاحتلال في المخا بتعز
أقتحم أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم مواقع لقوى الغزو والاحتلال في يختل بمديرية المخا بمحافظة تعز.
قمة سوتشي الثلاثية تؤكد على بذل الجهود لإحلال الاستقرار في سورية
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيراه الإيراني والتركي عزمهم على مواصلة التعاون الفعال بين الدول الثلاث لإعادة الأمن والاستقرار إلى سورية مشددين على التزامهم الراسخ بسيادتها واستقلالها ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها.
الصين ترفض العقوبات الأميركية أحادية الجانب على شركاتها
انتقدت الصين بشدة العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة على شركات صينية تتعامل تجارياً مع كوريا الديمقراطية معربة عن رفضها هذه الخطوات أحادية الجانب.
​برشلونة وتشيلسي يتأهلان لثمن نهائي دوري الأبطال
عاد فريق برشلونة الإسباني بتعادل سلبي من ملعب يوفنتوس، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء امس في الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة العدوان بهجوم على مواقعهم بنهم
تحالف العدوان يمنع وصول طائرات للأمم المتحدة والطائرات الانسانية والاغاثية الى مطار صنعاء
وزير الصحة يزور الجرحى بالمستشفى العسكري ويتفقد مركز الأطراف
تحذيرات من خطورة استمرار توفر بيئة ملائمة لتكاثر الجراد في مناطق السهل التهامي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shots three mercenaries in Najran, Aser
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
ASIR, Nov. 23 (Saba) – A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces shot and killed three Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran and Asir regions.

A military official said Wednesday that the sniper unit killed two mercenaries in Sabahtal Mount and the third in Aleb border crossing.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted the paid mercenaries in Abasah site off al-Khadra outlet, the official said.

The official added that the artillery hit its targets on the enemy sites.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على قيفة بالبيضاء
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
مكتب حقوق الإنسان بالحديدة يدين استهداف سيارات المواطنين في موشج بالخوخة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف المحافظات بأكثر من 27 غارة
[23/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على حرض وميدي
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by