آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:45:06م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء ووزير العدل
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل ووزير العدل القاضي أحمد عقبات.
الحريري يحضر احتفالات عيد الاستقلال في بيروت
يحضر سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء في بيروت احتفالات عيد الاستقلال بعد عودته إلى لبنان لأول مرة منذ استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة خلال كلمة تلفزيونية من السعودية.
الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير تقر ميزانية 2016م
أقرت الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير الميزانية العمومية وحساب الأرباح والخسائر للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2016م.
مدرب أستراليا لن يذهب إلى كأس العالم
استقال أنجي بوستيكوجلو من تدريب منتخب أستراليا اليوم الأربعاء، بعد أسبوع من قيادة الفريق للتأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم في روسيا.
آخر الأخبار:
اختتام دورة كتابة التقارير الإنسانية بالمعهد الدبلوماسي
فعالية ثقافية بمديرية الجبين بريمة احتفاء بذكرى المولد النبوي الشريف
مصرع وجرح عدد من المرتزقة في كسر زحف بطور الباحة في لحج
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات وزير الإعلام حول لائحة تنظيم الصحافة الإلكترونية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Humanitarian flights to Sana'a International Airport resumed
[22/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 22 (Saba) – The humanitarian flights to Sana’a International Airport were resumed on Wednesday after they stopped on November 06 due to the closure of all Yemeni ports by the Saudi-led aggression alliance.

Director General of Sana’a International Airport Khalid Al-Shayef told Saba that the airport received Wednesday two planes; the first one is belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying humanitarian aid and a number of ICRC staff, and a Russian plane carrying the new diplomatic crew of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sana’a.

Al-Shayef pointed out that the two planes landed with ease and were contacted since they entered the airspace until they arrived at Sana’a airport.

He confirmed the readiness of Sana'a International Airport to receive all flights in accordance with international laws and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The arrival of the two planes to Sana'a International Airport is a message to the world that Sana'a International Airport is a civil airport and is fully ready and operates in accordance with international conditions and standards, al-Shayef added.

BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
