Humanitarian flights to Sana'a International Airport resumed [22/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 22 (Saba) – The humanitarian flights to Sana’a International Airport were resumed on Wednesday after they stopped on November 06 due to the closure of all Yemeni ports by the Saudi-led aggression alliance.



Director General of Sana’a International Airport Khalid Al-Shayef told Saba that the airport received Wednesday two planes; the first one is belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying humanitarian aid and a number of ICRC staff, and a Russian plane carrying the new diplomatic crew of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sana’a.



Al-Shayef pointed out that the two planes landed with ease and were contacted since they entered the airspace until they arrived at Sana’a airport.



He confirmed the readiness of Sana'a International Airport to receive all flights in accordance with international laws and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



The arrival of the two planes to Sana'a International Airport is a message to the world that Sana'a International Airport is a civil airport and is fully ready and operates in accordance with international conditions and standards, al-Shayef added.



BA

Saba