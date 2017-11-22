ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:38:28م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء ووزير العدل
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل ووزير العدل القاضي أحمد عقبات.
الحريري يحضر احتفالات عيد الاستقلال في بيروت
يحضر سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء في بيروت احتفالات عيد الاستقلال بعد عودته إلى لبنان لأول مرة منذ استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة خلال كلمة تلفزيونية من السعودية.
الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير تقر ميزانية 2016م
أقرت الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير الميزانية العمومية وحساب الأرباح والخسائر للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2016م.
مدرب أستراليا لن يذهب إلى كأس العالم
استقال أنجي بوستيكوجلو من تدريب منتخب أستراليا اليوم الأربعاء، بعد أسبوع من قيادة الفريق للتأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم في روسيا.
President discusses judiciary situation
[22/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 22 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met here on Wednesday with Head of Higher Judicial Council Judge Ahmed al-Motawakil and Minister of Justice Judge Ahmed Aqabat.

The meeting discussed the judiciary situation in various provinces and the tasks carried out by the judicial institution to improve performance in courts and prosecution offices.

In the meeting, President Al-Samad voiced the interest of the political leadership in the judicial institution and in providing the necessary support to it so as to enable it to do its tasks.

He stressed the need to activate judicial work by qualifying and developing the capacity of judicial cadres.

The president urged the discipline of work in the courts and prosecution offices and the completion of backlog, as well as visiting the prisons and quickly deciding on the cases of detainees.

In the meeting, Judge al-Motawakil presented a summary on the functioning of judicial work and the difficulties facing the implementation of the functions of the judicial institution.

He pointed to the measures and solutions taken to strengthen the role of the judiciary and activate the performance of courts and prosecution offices, which witnessed a state of stagnation due to the continuing aggression and the direct targeting of the judicial institution.

For his part, Judge Aqabat referred to the efforts of Justice Ministry and the judicial institution and their keenness to carry out the tasks and the completion of the work according to priorities.

He reviewed the needs of the judicial institution to meet the present stage requirements and to maintain the independence of the judiciary.

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
سبع غارات على صعدة وجيزان وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المديريات الحدودية
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
