آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:04:05م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء ووزير العدل
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل ووزير العدل القاضي أحمد عقبات.
الحريري يحضر احتفالات عيد الاستقلال في بيروت
يحضر سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء في بيروت احتفالات عيد الاستقلال بعد عودته إلى لبنان لأول مرة منذ استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة خلال كلمة تلفزيونية من السعودية.
الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير تقر ميزانية 2016م
أقرت الجمعية العمومية للبنك اليمني للإنشاء والتعمير الميزانية العمومية وحساب الأرباح والخسائر للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2016م.
مدرب أستراليا لن يذهب إلى كأس العالم
استقال أنجي بوستيكوجلو من تدريب منتخب أستراليا اليوم الأربعاء، بعد أسبوع من قيادة الفريق للتأهل لنهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم العام القادم في روسيا.
  Local
President meets Minister of Youth and Sports
[22/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 22 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met here on Wednesday with Minster of Youth and Sports Hassan Mohammed Zaid.

President Al-Samad emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to achieve sport achievements at international forums in the various games and tournaments.

He also praised the skills and abilities of Yemen’s youth which enabled them to achieve advanced levels that reflect the steadfastness and will of Yemeni people to move forward towards achieving their aspirations for a bright future despite the circumstances that the country is undergoing as a result of the Saudi aggression and its unjust blockade.

The president stressed the need to activate sports activities and enhance the performance of federations and clubs and coordinate with the private sector to adopt and sponsor sports championships and the integration of roles between institutions and related parties.

Al-Samad also called on businessmen and companies to actively support sports activities in order to contribute to the exploitation of the potential of youth and to develop their skills and abilities in various fields.

The meeting dealt with a number of issues relating to youth and athletes, and the government’s support to this sector in order to overcome the current challenges imposed by the aggression and siege.

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين
[22/نوفمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
سبع غارات على صعدة وجيزان وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المديريات الحدودية
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
اللقاء المشترك يأسف لتراجع الجامعة العربية عن دورها وشرعنتها للحروب العدوانية
[21/نوفمبر/2017]
