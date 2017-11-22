President meets Minister of Youth and Sports [22/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 22 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met here on Wednesday with Minster of Youth and Sports Hassan Mohammed Zaid.



President Al-Samad emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to achieve sport achievements at international forums in the various games and tournaments.



He also praised the skills and abilities of Yemen’s youth which enabled them to achieve advanced levels that reflect the steadfastness and will of Yemeni people to move forward towards achieving their aspirations for a bright future despite the circumstances that the country is undergoing as a result of the Saudi aggression and its unjust blockade.



The president stressed the need to activate sports activities and enhance the performance of federations and clubs and coordinate with the private sector to adopt and sponsor sports championships and the integration of roles between institutions and related parties.



Al-Samad also called on businessmen and companies to actively support sports activities in order to contribute to the exploitation of the potential of youth and to develop their skills and abilities in various fields.



The meeting dealt with a number of issues relating to youth and athletes, and the government’s support to this sector in order to overcome the current challenges imposed by the aggression and siege.



BA

Saba