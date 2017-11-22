Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Taiz [22/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov. 22 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured in two attacks of the army and popular forces in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The army and popular forces raided mercenaries’ sites in Molia village and nearby Jabal Habashi, killing several mercenaries and injuring others, the official said.



He added that another attack on al-Nabea Mountain in Himiar area of Maqbna district and nearby hills led to killing a number of mercenaries and injuring others, as well as destroying a military vehicle.



BA

Saba